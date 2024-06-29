E-Bikes distribution date unveiled by Punjab govt

Students in Punjab are eagerly waiting for distribution of Electric Bikes and now the date for handing out two-wheelers surfaced online.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announced that the distribution of e-bikes will start from July 10, 2024. During her speech, Maryam Nawaz highlighted her government's achievements in the first 100 days, emphasising a historic tax-free budget without new taxes for residents.

Chief Minister also sheds light to revive laptop scheme with budget of 10 billion rupees to provide laptops to students and to enroll out-of-school children. She further mentioned initiatives in healthcare, including free medicines and treatments at public hospitals, and support measures for farmers such as interest-free loans and subsidies for agricultural machinery.

The bikes are being distributed under Chief Minister Youth Initiative on April 12, aiming to provide 20,000 bikes to students through affordable monthly installments.

Male students can avail bikes at Rs 11,676 per month, while female students have an option at Rs 7,325 per month. Distribution will follow a 50/50 quota in urban areas and a 70/30 quota in rural areas for male and female students.