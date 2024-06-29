Search

realme 12 Series: Ready to challenge rivals with cutting-edge processors in Pakistan's smartphone industry

29 Jun, 2024
KARACHI—realme, one of the world’s leading smartphone brands, announced the launch of its latest smartphones, the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G, in Pakistan.

This highly anticipated announcement has generated significant excitement among realme enthusiasts. It promises to shake up the market with its advanced features and competitive pricing.

 Since its debut, the realme Number series has garnered global appreciation. After a two-year hiatus, it has triumphantly returned to Pakistan. Renowned for its premium quality in the Pakistani market, the series has enhanced photography features and top-notch chipset capabilities.

 Adding to the excitement, the unveiling of cricketer Shaheen Afridi as the brand ambassador has further bolstered realme's image. Afridi's association with realme has positively impacted the brand’s following, aligning the high-performance ethos of the cricketer with the advanced technology of the new realme 12 series.

 The realme 12+ 5G, the highlight of this launch, is quickly being recognized by the media as a formidable competitor in the 5G smartphone market. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, featuring an 8-core 64-bit architecture with 2 ARM® Cortex-A78 @2.6GHz and 6 ARM® Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz cores, along with a Mali-G68 GPU, it delivers robust performance while maintaining ultra-low power consumption.

 Available in two variants, 12GB RAM+256GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM, the realme 12+ 5G has scored over 580,000 on the AnTuTu Benchmark, setting a new standard in its price bracket and proving its capability to handle more than the average user’s needs.

 Beyond its impressive chipset power and benchmark scores, the realme 12+ 5G excels in heat control, software optimization, smoothness, gaming capability, and charge speed, outperforming its competitors in every segment.

 Inspired by renowned French watchmaker Ollivier Savéo, known for his collaborations with luxury Swiss watch brands like Rolex and Breitling, the realme 12+ 5G features a polished sunburst dial design, premium vegan leather, and PVD polished edges. It offers an ultra-light and slim form factor with just 7.87mm thickness and 190g weight.

 On the other hand, the realme 12, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, stands as a formidable force in its segment. This powerhouse chipset ensures a comprehensive performance boost, enhancing every aspect of the user experience, especially compared to other devices utilizing the same Snapdragon 685 processor. The realme 12 is available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

 Both the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G come with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, designed to capture clear shots from any distance. The 2X In-sensor zoom and Cinematic 2X Portrait Mode offer flexible shooting with DSLR-like bokeh. SuperOIS technology ensures stable video and image capturing, ideal for fast-paced scenarios.

 Both devices feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, offering vibrant colors and smooth visuals. With a 120Hz refresh rate, these displays ensure a seamless viewing experience. The realme 12+ 5G boasts 4096 levels of brightness adjustment and a peak brightness of 2000 nits, providing excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.

 Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G support 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing the devices to charge to 50% within 19 minutes and 100% within 48 minutes.

 The realme 12 is priced at PKR 59,999, while the realme 12+ 5G is available for PKR 74,999. The realme 12 will be available in Pioneer Green and Skyline Blue, while the realme 12+ 5G comes in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige. These colours exude elegance and a sense of quiet confidence and adventure. Both devices will be available for purchase starting July 1, 2024.

