Court approves closure of Chaudhry Sugar Mills inquiry against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawa

LAHORE – An accountability court has approved the closure of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills inquiry against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

According to reports, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a request before the accountability court in Lahore to close the inquiry against Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif.

The court approved NAB’s request and granted final approval to close the inquiry against both leaders.

Accountability Court Judge Rana Muhammad Arif said in his verdict that NAB Lahore had closed the Chaudhry Sugar Mills inquiry in accordance with the law.

NAB Lahore stated that there was no evidence of corruption against Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing, Advocate Javed Arshad Bhatti presented arguments on behalf of Maryam Nawaz.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the investigation into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif had already been concluded.