Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 3 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rs476,362 on June 3, 2026. The local gold market recorded a sharp increase of Rs4,600 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs3,944, settling at Rs408,403.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Change Gold (1 Tola) Rs476,362 +Rs4,600 Gold (10 Grams) Rs408,403 +Rs3,944 Gold (1 Ounce) $4,540 +$46 Silver (1 Tola) Rs8,153 +Rs94

21 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold Per Tola 426,361 406,980 Per 1 Gram 36,544 34,883 Per 10 Gram 365,442 348,831 Per Ounce 1,036,901 989,769

On the international front, gold increased by $46 per ounce to reach $4,540, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

The price of silver increased by Rs94 per tola, settling at Rs8,153, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.