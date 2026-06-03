Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 3 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rs476,362 on June 3, 2026. The local gold market recorded a sharp increase of Rs4,600 per tola.
Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs3,944, settling at Rs408,403.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold (1 Tola)
|Rs476,362
|+Rs4,600
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs408,403
|+Rs3,944
|Gold (1 Ounce)
|$4,540
|+$46
|Silver (1 Tola)
|Rs8,153
|+Rs94
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|Per Tola
|426,361
|406,980
|Per 1 Gram
|36,544
|34,883
|Per 10 Gram
|365,442
|348,831
|Per Ounce
|1,036,901
|989,769
On the international front, gold increased by $46 per ounce to reach $4,540, a figure that includes a $20 premium.
The price of silver increased by Rs94 per tola, settling at Rs8,153, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.