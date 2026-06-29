Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs431,236 Per Tola in the local market on June 29, 2026 Monday. The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs730 in previous session, settling at Rs369,715.

Commodity Unit Old Price Change New Price Gold Per tola 432,236 -1,000 431,236 Gold 10 grams 370,445 -730 369,715 Silver Per tola 6,664 -271 6,393

In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure, with the metal shedding $10 per ounce to trade at $4,088 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

21 Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 398,291 380,187 325,875. Per 1 Gram 34,147 32,595 27,939 Per 10 Grams 341,476 325,955 279,390 Per Ounce 967,848 923,855 791,876

Silver prices followed the same trend, with the rate dropping by Rs271 per tola to Rs6,393.

The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.