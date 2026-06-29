Gold Price in Pakistan falls to Rs428,936 Per Tola amid Global Bullion Dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan started week on a negative note, extending losses in line with a decline in the international bullion market. The price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs2,300 to Rs428,936, while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs1,972 to Rs367,743.

Pakistan Gold Prices

Gold Unit Latest Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs428,936 – Rs2,300 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs367,743 – Rs1,972

Global Gold Prices

Indicator Latest Price Daily Change Spot Gold $4,061.35/oz – 0.7% US Gold Futures (August) $4,076.40/oz – 0.5%

Gold is also on course for its fourth consecutive monthly decline, with prices down 10.4% over the month.

Other Precious Metals

Metal Latest Price Daily Change Silver $58.51/oz – 1.1% Platinum $1,630.13/oz + 1.0% Palladium $1,218.92/oz + 0.8%

Experts said gold could still revisit $5,000-per-ounce level later this year if geopolitical tensions ease, oil prices return to pre-conflict levels, inflation cools, and the US dollar weakens. With global economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks still in focus, gold prices are expected to remain volatile in both international and Pakistani markets.