Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs431,236 Per Tola in the local market on June 28, 2026 Saturday. The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs730, settling at Rs369,715.
|Commodity
|Unit
|Old Price
|Change
|New Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|432,236
|-1,000
|431,236
|Gold
|10 grams
|370,445
|-730
|369,715
|Silver
|Per tola
|6,664
|-271
|6,393
In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure, with the metal shedding $10 per ounce to trade at $4,088 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|398,291
|380,187
|325,875.
|Per 1 Gram
|34,147
|32,595
|27,939
|Per 10 Grams
|341,476
|325,955
|279,390
|Per Ounce
|967,848
|923,855
|791,876
Silver prices followed the same trend, with the rate dropping by Rs271 per tola to Rs6,393.
The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.
Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump