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Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

By News Desk
9:05 am | Jun 28, 2026
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs431,236 Per Tola in the local market on June 28, 2026 Saturday. The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs730, settling at Rs369,715.

Commodity Unit Old Price Change New Price
Gold Per tola 432,236 -1,000 431,236
Gold 10 grams 370,445 -730 369,715
Silver Per tola 6,664 -271 6,393

In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure, with the metal shedding $10 per ounce to trade at $4,088 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

21 Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 398,291 380,187 325,875.
Per 1 Gram 34,147 32,595 27,939
Per 10 Grams 341,476 325,955 279,390
Per Ounce 967,848 923,855 791,876

Silver prices followed the same trend, with the rate dropping by Rs271 per tola to Rs6,393.

The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.

Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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