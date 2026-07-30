Pakistan gets LNG boost as Qatar Tanker clears Hormuz amid Tensions

ISLAMABAD/DOHA – Just weeks after uncertainty gripped Strait of Hormuz, QatarEnergy LNG tanker successfully crossed key route and is now sailing toward Pakistan in a cautious return of LNG shipments through the strategic waterway but also offers timely boost to Pakistan’s energy supplies amid persistent regional tensions.

Al Areesh LNG carrier left Qatar’s Ras Laffan export terminal after loading cargo between July 4 and July 6. The vessel exited Hormuz on July 29 and is now sailing toward Port Qasim, where it is expected to arrive on Friday.

The ship is crucuial for Islamabad as it is first QatarEnergy-controlled LNG tanker to leave Hormuz since Al Rekayyat incident earlier this month, shwoing renewed confidence in navigating the region despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Before Al Areesh, last LNG vessel to clear the strait was Al Hamra, which departed on July 11 carrying cargo loaded from the UAE’s Das Island.

Another LNG carrier, Mraweh, operated by ADNOC Gas, was spotted re-entering Hormuz on Thursday after previously being tracked outside the waterway on July 24. Shipping data showed the vessel was sailing without cargo. Neither QatarEnergy nor ADNOC had issued any official comment on the latest vessel movements at the time of reporting.

Traffic through Bab el-Mandeb Strait saw major dip, with Kpler recording 19 commodity vessels crossing the passage on Wednesday, while LSEG estimated 26 transits. Of the vessels leaving the strait, four were crude oil tankers.

The shipping update comes as visible crude exports from Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu terminal dropped by at least 30% last week following Yemen’s Houthi declaration of a blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, according to Kpler and AXSMarine. However, Vortexa said overall export volumes remained broadly stable due to increased activity by untracked “dark fleet” tankers.

Pakistan relies heavily on Qatari LNG imports. Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can force the country to buy LNG from the costlier spot market, increasing import costs and creating supply challenges.

The latest shipment comes as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz shows signs of improvement, although security concerns continue to affect shipping across the region, particularly around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Recent tensions have already put pressure on Pakistan’s energy supply chain, prompting authorities to explore additional LNG purchases to meet domestic demand.