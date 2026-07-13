Govt eyes lifting ban on domestic LNG connections by September

ISLAMABAD – The government is considering lifting the ban on new domestic LNG connections if liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatar improve.

The suspension was imposed after Qatar halted LNG exports worldwide following attacks on its LNG production facilities during the US-Iran conflict. The disruption has now reportedly been extended until the end of August 2026.

According to Petroleum Division sources, the ban on domestic LNG connections is likely to be lifted once Qatar’s force majeure ends. If supplies normalize as expected, new household LNG connections could resume by September.

It is worth noting that the government suspended new domestic LNG connections in May following the disruption in Qatar’s LNG supplies.