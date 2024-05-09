Punjab Bike Scheme 2024 Latest Update on Balloting

LAHORE – All eyes are on Punjab bike scheme which was announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The provincial authorities now announce the balloting schedule for Punjab Bike Scheme 2024.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan chaired a meeting to review the progress of a program aimed at providing bikes to deserving students. As pet the reports, the balloting for the 20,000 bikes will take place on May 10.

Minister expressed satisfaction at the high level of student interest, particularly noting that female student applications exceeded those from males.

He further emphasized the government's commitment to transparency, stating that a thorough review process was conducted for applications with objections to ensure fairness.

Officials has developed e-Bikes Portal for Government of Punjab's initiative to provide 20,000 interest-free motorcycles to students in the province. The portal has successfully registered over 100,000 students, allowing them to apply for the scheme.

More than 16,000 online applications have been received, with over 13,500 students applying for petrol bikes and over 3,800 for e-bikes.

This initiative aims to make motorcycles more accessible to students through a down payment and monthly instalments plan, with the government covering the markup on the down payment and monthly payments. To qualify, students must be regular government or private college/university students aged 18 or older and have a valid driving license or learner's permit.

Initially, e-bikes will be distributed in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi, while petrol bikes will be distributed