Punjab E-Bike Scheme: How to Register Online? Check Step by Step Guide

Punjab government has started the registration process for motorbikes to students in region on interest-free monthly installments.
In the first phase, at least 19,000 petrol and 1,000 E-bikes will be distributed, with the Punjab government subsidizing the markup on installments and paying the down payment on behalf of the applicants.
The Interest-Free Bike Scheme 2024 was initiated to ease the financial strain on students, as prices of two wheelers are sky-high.
The plan includes a down payment of Rs20,000. Students will be pay for bikes on easy monthly installments for two years. As per the available information, male students need to pay over Rs11,000 and female students will pay Rs 7,325 per month.
E-bikes will be distributed in Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, while petrol bikes will be distributed in other districts based on population.
To register for Punjab Motorcycle Scheme, follow these steps:
The deadline for applications is April 29. Let it be known that applicants must be university students or graduates, at least 18 years old, and possess a valid driving license.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
