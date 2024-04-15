Search

Pakistan

Punjab E-Bike Scheme: How to Register Online? Check Step by Step Guide

Web Desk
12:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Punjab government has started the registration process for motorbikes to students in region on interest-free monthly installments.

In the first phase, at least 19,000 petrol and 1,000 E-bikes will be distributed, with the Punjab government subsidizing the markup on installments and paying the down payment on behalf of the applicants. 

The Interest-Free Bike Scheme 2024 was initiated to ease the financial strain on students, as prices of two wheelers are sky-high.

The plan includes a down payment of Rs20,000. Students will be pay for bikes on easy monthly installments for two years. As per the available information, male students need to pay over Rs11,000 and female students will pay Rs 7,325 per month.

E-bikes will be distributed in Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, while petrol bikes will be distributed in other districts based on population.

To register for Punjab Motorcycle Scheme, follow these steps:

  • Go to the official portal bikes.punjab.gov.pk
  • Find the registration section
  • Complete the registration form with all required personal information
  • Upload any required documents following the provided guidelines
  • Review the information for accuracy
  • Submit the registration form

The deadline for applications is April 29. Let it be known that applicants must be university students or graduates, at least 18 years old, and possess a valid driving license.

