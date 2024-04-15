Aftab Iqbal claps back at Sohail Ahmed after bombshell interview

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani TV moguls Sohail Ahmed and Aftab Iqbal exchanged heated banter after the recent interview with Hasbe Haal comedian.
In his interview with Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed shared two cents on Aftab Iqbal about past events as he sheds light on different topics including theatre in Pakistan, and his experience working with different hosts including Aftab Iqbal.
Sohail Ahmed was of view that Aftab does not respect his colleagues, and is suffering from a superiority complex. He advised him to be more humble, especially when interacting with junior artists.
Aftab Iqbal was quick to respond as he defended himself. He acknowledged Sohail Ahmed as a great actor and comedian, but apparently got irked with the allegations made by the veteran comedian.
GWAI host also opposed Sohail’s views about the premeditated Kasauti segment in his show, and cleared air about the comments on the latter’s grandfather Faqeer Mohammad Faqeer.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
