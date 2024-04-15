Aftab Iqbal claps back at Sohail Ahmed after bombshell interview

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani TV moguls Sohail Ahmed and Aftab Iqbal exchanged heated banter after the recent interview with Hasbe Haal comedian.

In his interview with Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed shared two cents on Aftab Iqbal about past events as he sheds light on different topics including theatre in Pakistan, and his experience working with different hosts including Aftab Iqbal.

Sohail Ahmed was of view that Aftab does not respect his colleagues, and is suffering from a superiority complex. He advised him to be more humble, especially when interacting with junior artists.

Aftab Iqbal was quick to respond as he defended himself. He acknowledged Sohail Ahmed as a great actor and comedian, but apparently got irked with the allegations made by the veteran comedian.

GWAI host also opposed Sohail’s views about the premeditated Kasauti segment in his show, and cleared air about the comments on the latter’s grandfather Faqeer Mohammad Faqeer.