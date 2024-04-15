Search

Ambani’s pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor drops photos from Radihka Merchant’s bridal shower

Web Desk
02:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant stole the spotlight at her bridal shower, where actress Janhvi Kapoor took center stage as the "Bridesmaid" for the event.

Asia's wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani, celebrated the pre-wedding contract of Anant Ambani from March 1 to 3 in the city of Jaipur, India. The event saw the attendance of Bollywood and Hollywood stars, as well as business tycoons and several internationally renowned personalities.

Radhika Merchant's bridal shower marked the beginning of a series of pre-wedding festivities, with Radhika herself sharing exclusive photos and videos on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram.

The theme of Radhika Merchant's bridal shower was "Pink and White," which adorned the venue with hues of pink and white. Besides beautiful pink and white flowers, other decorations were also themed in these colors. Radhika herself wore a pink shirt and trousers, along with a tiara, while Janhvi Kapoor donned a white shirt and trousers, perfectly complementing the theme.

The joyous occasion witnessed lively celebrations, with Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara's dance going viral on social media platforms.

The spotlight, however, was captured by Radhika Merchant's bridesmaid, none other than Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi shared the picture posted by Radhika Merchant on her Instagram story, which then spread like wildfire across social media platforms.

Like other bridesmaids, Janhvi Kapoor also wore a pink shirt and trousers, along with a tiara, adding charm to the event.

It is worth mentioning that the wedding ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani is scheduled to take place in India on July 12 this year.

