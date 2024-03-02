Search

Trump's daughter spotted in sari at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations

10:36 PM | 2 Mar, 2024
Ivanka Trump
Former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump looked stunning in a gorgeous sari at the pre-wedding celebrations of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant on Friday.

With her glittering ensemble, designed by Indian designer Manish Malhotra, the elegant and sophisticated Ivanka stood out in the gathering comprising tech moguls, billionaires, and A-list celebrities, 

The 42-year-old shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram, posting pictures of herself posing with her husband Jared Kushner, 43 and their daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, 12, all dressed to the nines.

She captioned the post: "First night in India - a magical evening in Everland!"

The former White House advisor seemed to have enjoyed the night as she also shared clips of herself goofing around with her daughter and of herself enjoying Rihanna's performance.

She was among a star-studded list of guests including Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, Rihanna, Bill Gates, and Sundar Pichai.

The eldest daughter of former president of the United States Donald Trump has avoided rally appearances and campaigning for her father during his 2024 campaign.

Instead, she has been socialising with the Kardashians and partying with the Ambani family. She's also been seen travelling, surfing and taking selfies in high society, as seen in her Instagram updates.

