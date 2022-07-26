Youtuber Zaid Ali suffers head injury in accident, asks for prayers
Worried about his uninformed disappearance from the internet, fans of the 27-year-old famed Pakistani vlogger and YouTuber, Zaid Ali T, were eager to know the reason behind the stint.
Without giving away too many details Zaid updated his fans about the terrible accident which resulted in a head injury and subsequent concussions. It is unknown when or how the accident took place.
On Tuesday, Zaid took to Instagram to share why “the past few days have been the most hectic ones” for the YouTuber.
“I was recently in a terrible accident in which I hit my head and completely passed out. Upon waking up, I was told that I had a major concussion and I have been extremely lucky that there was no internal bleeding in my head,” he stated.
He added that his “head is currently deformed and swollen,” inducing nausea and vomiting if he consumes anything. Ali further added that “I remember when it first happened, I was in such an uncontrollable pain and was begging to Allah to take everything I have just to make this pain go away.”
The incident made Ali reflect how often health is taken for granted, and urged his followers to practice gratitude. “A few days later now, I have realized that sometimes we neglect the biggest blessings Allah has given us, which is our health. There is nothing greater than our health. If you’re healthy, you have everything in the world.”
Updating on about his recovery, Ali stated that “it will take 7-10 days to resume daily activities but it could take a few months to fully recover and heal from the hit.”
Endorsing gratitude, Zaid requested his followers to pray for him.
Zaid Ali is married to Yumna Zaidi. The couple have been blessed with a baby boy.
