'Ertuğrul' stars Engin Altan Düzyatan & Esra Bilgic wish Eid Mubarik to Pakistan

04:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
The leading cast members of Turkish historical drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, have extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to all their Pakistani fans and we couldn't be more excited!

Engin Altan Düzyatan and Esra Bilgic have taken to social media to wish everyone!

Kurban bayramımız kutlu olsun... Eid mubarak...

Diriliş: Ertuğrul has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values since it began broadcasting on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The Turkish series has gained immense popularity for its focus on historical figures from the Muslim world who have been framed as role models for Pakistani youths, and the Urdu-language version of the show has racked up more than 240 million views on YouTube alone.

Muslims across the world are observing Eid-ul-Azha — the festival of sacrifice — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's AS willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah. Eid festivities are being celebrated all across the Pakistan with religious zeal and fervour.

