Pakistan cricket team sends Eid greetings to fans

LONDON - Pakistani cricket team who is currently in England extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings on the joyous occasion.

Test captain Azhar Ali and ODI skipper Babar Azam and players and coaches took to social media to post their messages to the world.

Eid Mubarek to all... https://t.co/qxveSsMwwk — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 31, 2020

A very happy #Hajj and #EidAlAdha Mubarak to everyone. May the remembrance of Prophet Abraham (pbuh) sacrifice continue to be the guiding light for all of us. Be extra kind to those in these moments who are not there yet. I wish you enough light and shine. pic.twitter.com/4DGgfiilz0 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/ugruQ3ihnH — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak from us to you and your loved ones. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/jYqK6KbL64 — Imran Khan (@ImeeK218) July 31, 2020

Wishing all my followers a blessed Eid from us. May this day bring lots of happiness into your lives #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/bW99CYfMLr — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 31, 2020

May the divine blessings of Allah fill your heart on this blessed day. Eid Mubarak to all my followers and fans. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/ehXhS6qkch — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) July 31, 2020