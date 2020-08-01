Pakistan cricket team sends Eid greetings to fans
Web Desk
04:37 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Pakistan cricket team sends Eid greetings to fans
Share

LONDON  - Pakistani cricket team who is currently in England extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings on the joyous occasion.

Test captain Azhar Ali and ODI skipper Babar Azam and players and coaches took to social media to post their messages to the world.

More From This Category
Pakistan cricket team sends Eid greetings to fans
04:37 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Pakistan's hockey hero dies in road accident
12:45 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Pacer Haris Rauf clears second coronavirus test, ...
06:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Boxing likely to return to action in Pakistan by ...
06:39 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Pakistan’s Squash legend undergoes spine surgery
03:35 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
PCB opens job opportunities for former cricketers
06:53 PM | 29 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Ertuğrul' stars Engin Altan Düzyatan & Esra Bilgic wish Eid Mubarik to Pakistan
04:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr