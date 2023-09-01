PAKvSA women series: Pakistan beat South Africa after highest successful chase in 1st T20I

KARACHI – Pakistan women cricket team on Friday claimed first victory in three-match T20I series against South Africa at the historic National Bank Stadium.

Pakistan won the match on the last ball for a loss of five wickets while chasing a target of 151 runs -- the highest ever.

Nida Dar was aiming for a winning start as the captain of the Pakistan women’s team. She was appointed full-time captain of the side in April this year after Bismah Maroof stepped down from the captaincy following Pakistan’s participation in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

After the T20I series (1, 3 and 4 September), Pakistan and South Africa women’s sides will feature in three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 from 8 to 14 September.

Where to Watch Match Live

All six matches will be broadcast live on PTV Sports/PTV National, while in Pakistan Region, they will be live-streamed on ARY ZAP. The T20Is will begin at 7:30pm, while the ODIs will start at 3:30pm.

On the other hand, South Africa, who are embarking on their maiden tour to Pakistan will be led by Laura Wolvaard. She was given the reins of the touring side recently after Suné Luus led South Africa women’s team to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Both Wolvaardt and Luus visited Pakistan before when they featured in women’s exhibition matches in Rawalpindi in March this year.

In the T20I format, the hosts are ranked seventh in the ICC Rankings, while South Africa are ranked fifth. Pakistan T20I squad:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Reserves – Anoosha Nasir, Omaima Sohail and Waheeda Akhtar