Search

Sports

PCB announces up to 100% increase in women players’ fee match

04:55 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
PCB announces up to 100% increase in women players’ fee match
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 100 percent increase in the match fee of players involved in an ODI match (playing and non-playing both). 

The board in a statement said there is a 50 per cent increase in match fees of players in a T20I match (playing and non-playing both).

IT also revealed the fresh list of players who have wont the central contract. The uncapped trio of Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar are among the four players who are awarded central contracts for the first time. Umm-e-Hani, who made her debut last year against Ireland, is the fourth player to earn her maiden central contract.

Like last year, 20 players have been awarded central contracts, which are divided into four categories A, B C and D being an emerging category. The duration of the contract is 23 months, commencing from 1 August 2023 to 30 June 2025. 

The performances of players will be assessed after a year. The contracts were signed by 19 players in Karachi during the series camp for South Africa. Eyman Fatima, who is not part of the white-ball series against South Africa, signed the contract in Lahore.

Captain Nida Dar and experienced Bismah Maroof have been retained in the A category, which sees a 19 per cent increase in their retainers. Sidra Amin, who is currently second in the list of top run-getters of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 with 535 runs from nine matches has jumped to A category from C.

The B category, which sees an increase of 32 per cent in players’ retainers, is occupied by four players. Muneeba Ali, who scored a century in this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, has been promoted from C to B category. Fast bowler Fatima Sana, who also captained Pakistan emerging women’s team in this year’s ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 has been retained in B category along with left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu. Aliya Riaz has been demoted from A to B category.

In the C category, wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz has retained her position, while spinners Ghulam Fatima and Sadia Iqbal have been promoted from D to C category. Diana Baig, who missed out on most of the last year due to shoulder injury and later a finger injury has been demoted to C from B category. Omaima Sohail has been placed in C category compared to B category she was in last year’s central contracts list. The C category has 19 per cent increase in players retainers.

The D category, also known as the emerging category, features a total of eight players. Leg-spinner Tuba Hassan and right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas have retained their spots in the category which will see them register a 21 per cent increase in their retainers. Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir, right-handed batters Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, all of whom represented Pakistan U19 in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup this year, have earned their maiden contracts. Wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi and off-spinner Umm-e-Hani, both of whom represented Pakistan emerging team in ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, are also part of D category. Syeda Aroob Shah, who captained Pakistan U19 in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, makes a comeback in central contract after missing out last year.

Anam Amin, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan and Kainat Imtiaz are the five players who have failed to retain this year’s central contract. All five players have been awarded the first-ever 11-month domestic contracts. Meanwhile, Ayesha Naseem, who retired from international cricket, is the sixth player to be left out from the contract.

Women’s Central Contracts (1 August 2023 to 30 June 2025):

Category A (3) –Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Sidra Amin

Category B (4) – Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Nashra Sundhu

Category C (5) – Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz

Category D (8) – Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Najiha Alvi, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

PCB grants female cricketers their first-ever domestic contracts

Sports

PCB unveils ODI World Cup 2023 kit today

12:16 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 final match ticket prices, where to book?

06:13 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

How much Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup 2023 match tickets cost, when and where to get it?

05:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Spain's women's World Cup hero, Olga Carmona, discovers father's passing after final ...

10:02 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

AJGL Monthly Medal Match concludes on a high note 

07:42 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Monthly Medal Match of Ace Junior Golf League takes place tomorrow

08:35 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Sadaf Kanwal celebrates 30th birthday with friends and family

05:10 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 315.9 319.15
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 399.3 403
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.3 87.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.7 84.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 797.76 805.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.33 41.73
Danish Krone DKK 43.44 43.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.39 979.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 29, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: