PM Free Laptop Scheme 2026 – Here’s new eligibility criteria

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has introduced new eligibility criteria for the Prime Minister’s Youth Free Laptop Scheme, making it more inclusive and transparent.

Reports said the scheme now includes several updated requirements in addition to the merit-based selection process:

Applicants must be enrolled in a public or recognized university/college.

The scheme is now open to students pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s, M.Phil, and Ph.D. programs.

Selection will be based on academic performance, verified domicile, and other set criteria.

Government officials stated that these changes are designed to help more students benefit from the scheme and to make the process fair, transparent, and merit-based.

The goal is to provide equal access to digital education and technology across the country.

PM Laptop Scheme Application Process

Eligible students can apply for the scheme by following these steps:

1. Complete registration at their respective universities or colleges.

2. Submit their application via the official scheme website.

3. Provide academic records and identity documents correctly.

4. A merit list will be published, and laptops will be distributed based on the rankings.

The updated eligibility criteria for the Prime Minister’s Youth Free Laptop Scheme aim to provide students with access to modern technology to enhance their education.