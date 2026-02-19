Mohammad Yousuf says he resigned from PCB selection committee over Babar Azam

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket team captain and selection committee member Mohammad Yousuf revealed that he was pushed to resign from his role due to issues surrounding star batsman Babar Azam.

Yousuf revealed that when he recommended giving Babar some rest, he faced widespread opposition and criticism from within the cricketing community. After some tensions and resistance, Yousuf said. I told them, ‘I will resign, you do whatever you want.’

Muhammad Yousaf said, "I had to resign because of Babar Azam. The moment I suggested resting Babar, everyone suddenly turned against me."pic.twitter.com/Dg2VaeifKe — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 18, 2026

He went on to criticize Babar Azam’s current form, saying that his batting technique is failed and that he is not able to back in form over last three years. Yousuf suggested that Babar should be given a break and worked on in the academy to regain his form before returning to the team.

According to Yousuf, his resignation was initially not accepted, but he submitted it for the third time before it was finalized.

This is not the first time Yousuf has spoken out about Pakistan’s national cricket team. He previously criticized senior players, saying that the era of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shadab Khan is over, and that the team now requires fresh performers. He stressed that relying on minor victories against weaker sides is no longer sufficient for a competitive squad.