Time’s up for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab after Pakistan’s loss against India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan national team’s senior stars Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan are under fire in wake of humiliating defeat to arch-rivals India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Green Shirts’ lack of fight and below par performance of senior cricketers left fans outraged and former players’ patience completely exhausted. Yousuf, taking to the social media platform X, declared that the era of Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab is over. He demanded a revamp of the Pakistan T20 squad, emphasizing the need for new performers rather than “empty victories” against weaker teams.

In the high-stakes match against India, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Afridi all failed catastrophically, playing a key role in Pakistan’s crushing loss. Adding fuel to fire, former captain Shahid Afridi suggested that the team drop the senior trio in the next game. Speaking to a private TV channel, Afridi said, “We made too many mistakes against India. India deserved to win. I did not understand any of captain Salman Ali Agha’s decisions. Why was our trump card, Usman Tariq, kept unused until the 10th over?”

Afridi criticized Shaheen Afridi’s bowling strategy, noting that despite conceding runs in the first over, he was given the final over, even though Fahim Ashraf was available. “If it were up to me, I would bench Shaheen, Shadab Khan, and Babar and give young players a chance,” Afridi added.

Highlighting issue of seniority without results, Afridi stressed that it is time for Pakistan to invest in junior talent. He specifically recommended testing young players against teams like Namibia to gauge their abilities. According to Afridi, giving opportunities to emerging talent is the only way to secure Pakistan cricket’s future.

The one-sided defeat sparked outrage on social media, with fans criticizing Pakistan’s batting lineup.

The best thing about the Pakistani cricket team is that they no longer waste our time. You can tell who’s going to win within the first five overs of the chase. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 15, 2026

The twin criticisms from Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi have sparked intense debate across social media, leaving Pakistan cricket fans questioning whether the era of the current senior stars is coming to an abrupt end.