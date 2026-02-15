Pakistan make T20 World Cup history by using six spinners in single innings

COLOMBO – Pakistan become the first team in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history to use six spinners in a single innings.

In the ICC T20 World Cup group match, India set Pakistan a target of 176 runs for victory. Batting first, India posted 175 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan’s squad included six spinners: Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub claimed three wickets, while Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Agha took one wicket each. Additionally, one Indian batter was run out.