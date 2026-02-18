Pakistan take on Namibia in crucial T20 World Cup match today: Live streaming details

COLOMBO – Pakistan will face Namibia today in a vital clash of the 2026 T20 World Cup, with both teams looking to secure crucial points.

Pakistan enter the match with a solid record, having won two of their previous three encounters, while Namibia are still seeking its first victory in this edition, having lost all their matches so far.

In their opening games, Pakistan dominated the USA and the Netherlands, but a tough 61-run loss to India in their third match has raised the stakes for today’s game.

The team has been focusing on refining their performance in all key areas through rigorous training sessions leading up to this important fixture.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM local time, with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM.

Team Line-ups

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Alex Volschenk, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo

Broadcasting and Live Streaming

Fans in Pakistan can catch the action live through several platforms, including Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad. For those tuning in on television, PTV Home will provide live coverage, with an Urdu commentary option also available. The match will be streamed on various digital platforms as well.

In addition, the official broadcasters in Pakistan include PTV and Myco, ensuring that the game is accessible to a wide audience.