Pakistan secures direct qualification for ICC T20 World Cup 2028

COLOMBO – Pakistan have directly qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the eight teams that reached the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have secured automatic qualification for the next edition of the tournament.

The 2028 T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with 20 teams set to participate.

The ICC confirmed that Pakistan, India, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, South Africa and West Indies have directly qualified for the 2028 event. Australia have also qualified automatically as co-hosts.

In addition, the next three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20 rankings as of March 9 will qualify directly for the World Cup. These teams are Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland.

The remaining eight spots will be decided through regional qualifiers.

It is worth mentioning that on Wednesday, Pakistan comfortably defeated Namibia by 102 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to qualify for the Super 8 stage.