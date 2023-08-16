PCB grants female cricketers their first-ever domestic contracts

LAHORE - The first of its type in women's cricket in Pakistan, as many as 74 female players have received 11-month domestic contracts in a significant step.

14 players have already played for the Pakistan women's team at the senior level, while 59 players in the 74-player pool fall into the developing and U19 categories.

The PCB stated that this move is expected to significantly increase the confidence of female cricket players as an exciting new women's cricket season is due to begin on September 1.

These domestic contracts have been given to players who have excelled in domestic cricket events, developing tournaments, U19 domestic tournaments, and the ICC U19 Women's World Cup, among other cricketing venues.

With suggestions from national and academy coaches, the players were chosen by the national women's selection committee, which is chaired by former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar.

Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB Management Committee, offered her sincere congratulations to the 74 female cricket players who had achieved these contracts through their hard work and skill.

He stated that as we make history and move closer to elevating women's cricket in our country, it is a momentous and happy event for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"This programme is about investing in the hopes and aspirations of these amazing athletes, not just about signing contracts. On the pitch, our female cricketers have constantly displayed outstanding talent and commitment; it is past time we gave them the support they merit,'' he added.

The PCB has restarted providing facilities for women cricketers to practise at eight cricket academies around the country, seven of which are now active, in addition to the domestic contracts.

The 2023–24 women's central contracts, which will be published in due time, will not include players who have been given domestic contracts.

The players in the domestic contracts will also earn match fees, daily allowances, and a portion of prize money in addition to monthly retainers.