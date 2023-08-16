Search

LifestyleVideos

Saba Qamar's enchanting melody lights up drama "Tumharay Husn Ke Naam"

Maheen Khawaja 09:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Saba Qamar's enchanting melody lights up drama
Source: Youtube

The world of Pakistani entertainment is aglow with excitement as acclaimed actress Saba Qamar unveils her hidden musical talent in her latest drama, "Inn Tumharay Husn Ke Naam." This unexpected and delightful twist has left fans and critics alike captivated, showcasing yet another facet of Qamar's multifaceted abilities.

The drama, which has already been making waves for its engaging storyline and compelling performances, takes an enchanting turn as Qamar lends her voice to a melodious tune in a poignant scene. 

In a pivotal scene, her character finds herself submerged in a sea of emotions, reflecting on the complexities of love and longing. As the scene unfolds, her character's voice blends seamlessly with the soul-stirring melody, evoking a sense of vulnerability and depth that resonates with viewers. The scene ends with the fellow students in the college erupting in cheers as the song ends.

Qamar also took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the episode.

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah and Gunah. She will next be seen in Serial Killer.

Saba Qamar 'touched' after acquiring 10-year long residency Golden Visa

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Feroze Khan has a new drama in line and a message for critics

10:46 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Nazish Jahangir sets the internet ablaze with enchanting dance

05:58 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Wahaj Ali's latest drama serial trends on Twitter in multiple countries

11:07 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Saba Qamar 'touched' after acquiring 10-year long residency Golden Visa

09:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Anzela Abbasi lights up the dance floor at her Mayun ceremony

07:43 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Feroze Khan returns to silver screen with new drama serial 'Akhara'

08:20 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Wedding bells to ring for Mahira Khan this September?

11:11 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 16 August 2023 

09:02 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee loses significant ground against dollar, trades for 293.50 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.

The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.

During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: