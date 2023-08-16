Saba Qamar's enchanting melody lights up drama "Tumharay Husn Ke Naam"

The world of Pakistani entertainment is aglow with excitement as acclaimed actress Saba Qamar unveils her hidden musical talent in her latest drama, "Inn Tumharay Husn Ke Naam." This unexpected and delightful twist has left fans and critics alike captivated, showcasing yet another facet of Qamar's multifaceted abilities.

The drama, which has already been making waves for its engaging storyline and compelling performances, takes an enchanting turn as Qamar lends her voice to a melodious tune in a poignant scene.

In a pivotal scene, her character finds herself submerged in a sea of emotions, reflecting on the complexities of love and longing. As the scene unfolds, her character's voice blends seamlessly with the soul-stirring melody, evoking a sense of vulnerability and depth that resonates with viewers. The scene ends with the fellow students in the college erupting in cheers as the song ends.

Qamar also took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the episode.

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah and Gunah. She will next be seen in Serial Killer.