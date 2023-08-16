Judge's wife abuse victim Rizwana undergoes first plastic surgery in Lahore

LAHORE – Rizwana, a young housekeeper who had been tortured by a judge's wife, went under plastic surgery on Wednesday at Lahore General Hospital.
Skin grafting was done by plastic surgeons on facial wounds and around the eyes.
The little girl was moved back to her room after having her head wounds cleaned.
Rizwana's back would also undergo skin grafting, according to Prof. Jaudat Saleem.
At LGH, Rizwana has received medical care for the past 22 days.
The wife of a civil judge tortured a young housemaid, who was originally taken into custody at the DHQ Hospital in Sargodha.
In addition to burn scars, she also had wounds on her head, body, and face.
Later, on July 24, she was transferred in serious condition to the LGH.
Rizwana was identified as having sepsis after a thorough medical evaluation by the Special Medical Board.
According to the medical board, previous wounds exacerbated blood infection and impacted various organs.
Breathing was difficult because of blood clots in one lung and an infection in the other.
At the LGH, her health is progressively getting better.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
