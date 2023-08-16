Bilal Ashraf's mother passes away

The saddening news of the demise of Pakistani actor Bilal Ashraf's mother has been making rounds on the internet. The heartbreaking announcement was made by television producer, Ehtishamudin, on social media platform.

Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, the Yunhi director shares a story stating that the Aik Hai Nigar actor's "mother passed away."

He requested his fans and followers to "keep her in their prayers" followed by a dua for her to have "the highest place in Jannat-ul-firdous."

The acclaimed director also revealed details of her funeral adding that "Namaz-e-Janazah will be held today after Namaz-e-Isha" at Majid Noor Ul Islam, DHA.

Ashraf has yet to comment on his loss.