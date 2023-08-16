Search

Lifestyle

Bilal Ashraf's mother passes away

Noor Fatima 10:51 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Bilal Ashraf's mother passes away
Source: Bilal Ashraf (Instagram)

The saddening news of the demise of Pakistani actor Bilal Ashraf's mother has been making rounds on the internet. The heartbreaking announcement was made by television producer, Ehtishamudin, on social media platform.

Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, the Yunhi director shares a story stating that the Aik Hai Nigar actor's "mother passed away."

He requested his fans and followers to "keep her in their prayers" followed by a dua for her to have "the highest place in Jannat-ul-firdous."

The acclaimed director also revealed details of her funeral adding that "Namaz-e-Janazah will be held today after Namaz-e-Isha" at Majid Noor Ul Islam, DHA.

Ashraf has yet to comment on his loss. 

Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf clap back at critics for giving 'harsh' reviews based on single episode of new drama

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Anoushay Ashraf opens up about being sexual harassed in childhood

02:54 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Fast bowler Faheem Ashraf gets engaged

08:34 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

‘Udi Udi Phira’ by Bilal Saeed is out now!

02:24 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Netizens wish Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan to get married

09:41 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Bilal Saeed and Guru Randhawa together in UK prove ‘art has no boundaries’

07:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Udh di Phiran – Bilal Saeed unveils official poster of upcoming song

05:47 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Azerbaijan's carrier launches flights from Baku to three major cities ...

11:30 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 16 August 2023 

09:02 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee loses significant ground against dollar, trades for 293.50 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.

The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.

During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: