Azerbaijan's carrier launches flights from Baku to three major cities of Pakistan

BAKU - In a major relief for travelers, the national carrier of Azerbaijan has announced to launch regular flights to Pakistan.

Azerbaijan Airlines, also known as AZAL will start operating flights to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi from September 20th this year.

Regarding the schedule, flights from Baku to Islamabad will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays while for Lahore the flights would be operated on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline has announced to operate flights to Karachi on Thursdays and Sundays; the operation of flights would cement people-to-people contact between the two countries and would also help promote tourism.

As far as Azerbaijan is concerned, it is frequented by visitors. The country is in the South Caucasus region and is a blend of modernity and tradition.

Known for its rich history, it sits at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. With a mix of diverse landscapes, from the Caspian Sea shores to the Caucasus Mountains, it offers natural beauty.

The capital, Baku, showcases futuristic architecture and historical sites. Azerbaijani culture is a mix of ancient customs and contemporary influences. Traditional music, dance, and cuisine play a significant role. The country gained independence in 1991 and has since developed into a vibrant nation with a unique blend of old-world charm and new-world aspirations.