Canada's pro-immigration policy leads to record-breaking population growth in 2022

TORONTO - Canada has seen record breaking population growth last year, in what appears to be the direct result of pro-immigration policies.
According to the official statistics, the country's population grew by over a million last year, first time since 1957 due to multiple reasons with immigration being the prominent one.
Statistics Canada, the government census agency, said on Wednesday that the population has reached 39.5 million after the recent growth which marks the first 12-month period in 'Canada’s history where population grew by over one million people'.
The 2.7-percent population growth was the highest since 1957, when the country saw a 3.3 percent spike in its population, due to multiple factors including post-World War II baby boom and a jump in refugees relocating from Europe.
The government agency said the surge in the number of permanent and temporary immigrants could "also represent additional challenges for some regions of the country related to housing, infrastructure and transportation, and service delivery to the population".
As far as statistics are concerned, Canada welcomed 437,000 immigrants in 2022, while the number of non-permanent residents in the country grew by 607,782.
The swell in population could be attributed to the policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has made efforts to attract more immigrants since assuming power in 2015. Last year, the government announced to welcome half a million immigrants a year by 2025.
The Canadian government has also been welcoming people from war-torn areas like Ukraine, Afghanistan and from Turkey and Syria and has managed to portray itself in a favourable light before the international community when the far-right groups are advocating against immigration.
The international migration accounts for nearly 96 percent of the growth confirming that the skilled professionals are now looking at Canada as a better option than US, UK or other European destinations.
The data comes at a time when US President Joe Biden is scheduled to land in Canada on Thursday for talks with Canadian Prime Minister to discuss issues also involving increase in asylum seekers crossing at unofficial points along their countries’ shared border.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
