Shaan Shahid thanks President Alvi for honouring his father with Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Maheen Khawaja 11:04 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
Shaan Shahid thanks President Alvi for honouring his father with Sitara-e-Imtiaz
Shaan Shahid is a Pakistani actor, writer, director and producer who has worked in numerous Pakistani films and television dramas. He is considered to be one of the most talented and successful actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Pakistan after his father was posthumously awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The Sitara-e-Imtiaz is one of the highest civil awards bestowed by the Government of Pakistan on individuals who have made significant contribution to their respective fields.

In his message, he thanked Pakistan for honouring his father with the prestigious award and stated that it was a proud moment for him as both her parents now hold the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He added that his father's contribution to the Pakistani cinema will always be remembered, and the award is a fitting recognition of his immense talent and dedication to the industry. 

"Thank you Pakistan  for honouring my father Riaz shahid with Sitara e Imtiaz .. it is a proud moment for me as both my parents are now holders of sitar e imtiaz ."

Riaz, a pioneering figure in Pakistani cinema, had a profound impact on both the film industry and society at large. Throughout his career, which began in the mid-twentieth century, Riaz focused on issues related to social justice and inequality.

Born in 1927 and educated at Islamia College in Lahore, Riaz embarked on his writing career by contributing to publications such as Chattan and Lail o Nihar, both of which were associated with renowned poet and intellectual Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Riaz's early work already demonstrated a concern for issues of social justice and equality, themes that would remain central to his films.

Collaborating with the celebrated poet Habib Jalib, Riaz produced a series of films that addressed inequality as their central theme. These included Clerk, Susral, and Khamosh Raho, which shed light on society's attitudes towards poverty, physical disability and other misfortunes.

In addition to addressing social injustices within Pakistan, Riaz tackled geopolitical issues. In Shaheed Zerqa, he commented on the plight of Arab Muslims in Palestine, while Yeh Aman highlighted the crimes committed against the people of Kashmir.

Riaz's legacy extends beyond his own films. His work inspired activists and artists, including his son, veteran actor Shaan Shahid, who has followed in his father's footsteps by championing social causes through his art. Riaz's contributions to Pakistani cinema and his commitment to social justice make him a towering figure in the country's cultural history.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

