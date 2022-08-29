Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition of Meray Paas Tum Ho OST

09:44 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition of Meray Paas Tum Ho OST
Source: Instagram
Share

Talented Indian singer Vishal Mishra left the audience enthralled by singing a brilliant cover of Pakistani blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho's melodious title song aka OST.

Blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho won appreciation in Pakistan and beyond borders due to its passionate story, which left the audience impressed.

Now, Vishal took to his Instagram handle and shared his soulful rendition with his massive fan following. He wrote, "Bas Aise Hi ! Might delete ❤️ Aap beshkeemti Hain #khalilurrehmanqamar ???? Night ⭐️

.

Sung by #rahatfatehalikhan

Music By - #naveednaushad #vishalmishra #reels", captioned the singer.

Touted as the ‘biggest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television', Mere Paas Tum Ho starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui made waves when it first premiered in August 2019.

Is a sequel in making for Khalil Ur Rehamn's ... 12:33 PM | 28 Jan, 2020

KARACHI - Famed director Khalil Ur Rehman has recently hinted about blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif ...
10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Meera dances publicly in New York to raise money ...
10:20 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers
06:34 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Canadian street renamed after Indian musician AR ...
07:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Shahroz Sabzwari pens a beautiful birthday wish ...
03:27 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ...
05:26 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif Aslam’s ‘Jeena Jeena’ goes viral
10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr