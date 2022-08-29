Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition of Meray Paas Tum Ho OST
Talented Indian singer Vishal Mishra left the audience enthralled by singing a brilliant cover of Pakistani blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho's melodious title song aka OST.
Blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho won appreciation in Pakistan and beyond borders due to its passionate story, which left the audience impressed.
Now, Vishal took to his Instagram handle and shared his soulful rendition with his massive fan following. He wrote, "Bas Aise Hi ! Might delete ❤️ Aap beshkeemti Hain #khalilurrehmanqamar ???? Night ⭐️
.
Sung by #rahatfatehalikhan
Music By - #naveednaushad #vishalmishra #reels", captioned the singer.
View this post on Instagram
Touted as the ‘biggest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television', Mere Paas Tum Ho starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui made waves when it first premiered in August 2019.
Is a sequel in making for Khalil Ur Rehamn's ... 12:33 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
KARACHI - Famed director Khalil Ur Rehman has recently hinted about blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum ...
