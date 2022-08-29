Pakistani celebrities appeal to public to help flood victims

Pakistan is currently devastated by massive flash floods which wreaked havoc in the country, destroying major parts of Sindh & Balochistan completely. The infrastructure of almost 60% of the country has been destroyed. While the calamities have tested the patience of Pakistanis, local people and many Pakistani celebrities made efforts to help the people affected by flood, and are collecting goods and funds.

One of Lollywood's gorgeous actresses Hina Altaf has been urging people to donate to the flood victims. Altaf was spotted at the point from which the goods were dispatched.

Faysal Quraishi, Faizan Sheikh, Asim Mehmood, and Naveed Raza conducted a fundraiser at the Do Talwaar Karachi along with JDC Foundation’s owner Syed Zafar Abbas Jafferi.

سندھ سیلاب متاثرہ علاقوں میں جے ڈی سی نے کنٹری ھیڈ بحریہ ٹاون جناب شاید قریشی سربراہ Ad real state جناب عدیل ملک صاحب کے تعاون سے پہلا خیمہ سٹی پنو عاقل بچہ بند پر قائم کردیا گیا اس ویڈیو کا لازمی لازمی ری ٹویٹ کیجیے۔part2 pic.twitter.com/BoayCAJ27Q — Syed Zafar Abbas (@ZafarJdc) August 28, 2022

Singer Hadiqa Kiani started a flood relief campaign by the name Vaseela E Raah. Kiana has managed to dispatch tons of flood relief equipment to the affected areas.

Bushra Ansari urged fans to come forward and help the flood affectees in this hour of need.

Shehzad Roy suggested that people should coordinate with the DCs of the area and donate.

Anyone who wants to help the flood victims need to know this very important information. #floodrelief pic.twitter.com/YImUtgi0bV — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 27, 2022

Waseem Badami conducted a show in which he urged actors and people to donate as much as they can.

سیلاب متاثرین کی صورتحال ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Q04wGaPM94 — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) August 24, 2022

The extent of damages caused by the flash floods is irreparable and halting any progress made. Unfortunately, the floods have taken thousands of lives and caused massive destruction.