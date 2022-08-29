Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif Aslam’s ‘Jeena Jeena’ goes viral
10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Pakistani actress Sajal Ali and social media sensation Dananeer gave a treat to the fans by singing in their melodious voice in a recent video.

The duo was spotted singing the famous song during the shoot of Sinf-e-Aahan – a Pakistani serial which went famous for promoting women's enrollment and participation in the military.

Humming the right tunes, the duo was spotted having fun at the set while fans have been singing praises for the multi-talented stars for their melodious voices.

Apparently, the clip was covertly recorded as the Ishq-e-Laa star look dazed when she spotted the camera.

Sajal earlier shared her experience of working with the 'pawri girl' in the famous serial. “My day would start by annoying her and then I fell in love with her one day. Now I miss those days. Dananeer was like my morning coffee and evening tea,” she mentioned in an online session on Instagram.

Dananeer makes her acting debut with the female-centric drama. It also features an ensemble cast of Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan.   

Sinf-e-Aahan, which was produced by a top production house and the military’s media wing, with its promising cast, garnered huge praise.

