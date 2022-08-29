Ushna Shah shares a bittersweet message for Virat Kohli after PAKvIND match

Noor Fatima
11:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Ushna Shah shares a bittersweet message for Virat Kohli after PAKvIND match
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)
Share

While the Pakistani cricket team may be over their loss against India yesterday, Pakistani celebrities and local people have taken it to their heart.

Showing support and disheartening over their loss simultaneously, Pakistanis have been divided into polarizing opinions over what to do. Gorgeous and talented actress Ushna Shah had a bittersweet message for the former Indian T20 captain Virat Kohli. 

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts. While many of her fans were equally sharing the pain of the cricket match's results, Shah's message made them laugh for a moment. 

Shah wrote, "Kohli u gorgeous human we hate u"

The match was held on 28th August which resulted in India winning by 5 wickets. Although the chances of Pakistan's victory were high, the tables turned at the last moment.  

On the work front, Shah made a name for herself with her impeccable performances in Bashar Momin, Parizaad, and Habs.

Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating 04:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif ...
10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition ...
09:44 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Meera dances publicly in New York to raise money ...
10:20 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Srha Asghar shakes a leg with husband in viral ...
11:34 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers
06:34 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Canadian street renamed after Indian musician AR ...
07:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif Aslam’s ‘Jeena Jeena’ goes viral
10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr