Ushna Shah shares a bittersweet message for Virat Kohli after PAKvIND match

While the Pakistani cricket team may be over their loss against India yesterday, Pakistani celebrities and local people have taken it to their heart.

Showing support and disheartening over their loss simultaneously, Pakistanis have been divided into polarizing opinions over what to do. Gorgeous and talented actress Ushna Shah had a bittersweet message for the former Indian T20 captain Virat Kohli.

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts. While many of her fans were equally sharing the pain of the cricket match's results, Shah's message made them laugh for a moment.

Shah wrote, "Kohli u gorgeous human we hate u"

The match was held on 28th August which resulted in India winning by 5 wickets. Although the chances of Pakistan's victory were high, the tables turned at the last moment.

On the work front, Shah made a name for herself with her impeccable performances in Bashar Momin, Parizaad, and Habs.