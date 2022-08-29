Srha Asghar shakes a leg with husband in viral video

Rising star Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza are winning hearts online as their dance video is going viral across social media.

The Aik Sitam Aur actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a new dance reel on the feed which went viral across social media sites.

Dressed in colour-coordinated outfits, Srha grooved on Nathan Evans’ version of ‘Wellerman’ with synchronized moves.

“Haar Jeet tou Chalti rehti hai, (victory and defeat are part of the game)” Asghar wrote in the caption of the video in reference to last night’s win of the Indian cricket team against the Green shirts.

The video was not only watched by thousands of social users but a number of them liked the post and dropped heartwarming wishes for the young couple.

Back in 2020, Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Umer Murtaza in December. Speaking about their marriage, Srha stated, “I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbours, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met.”