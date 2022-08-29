Srha Asghar shakes a leg with husband in viral video
Share
Rising star Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza are winning hearts online as their dance video is going viral across social media.
The Aik Sitam Aur actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a new dance reel on the feed which went viral across social media sites.
Dressed in colour-coordinated outfits, Srha grooved on Nathan Evans’ version of ‘Wellerman’ with synchronized moves.
“Haar Jeet tou Chalti rehti hai, (victory and defeat are part of the game)” Asghar wrote in the caption of the video in reference to last night’s win of the Indian cricket team against the Green shirts.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The video was not only watched by thousands of social users but a number of them liked the post and dropped heartwarming wishes for the young couple.
Back in 2020, Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Umer Murtaza in December. Speaking about their marriage, Srha stated, “I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbours, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met.”
Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s ... 07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Pakistani actor Faizan Sheikh and his friends have been winning hearts as they shared their killer dance video where ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- IWMI helping Pakistan with flood damage assessment: Official11:45 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Jemima Goldsmith shows concern over flood devastations in Pakistan11:19 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Ushna Shah shares a bittersweet message for Virat Kohli after PAKvIND ...11:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Sajal Aly, Dananeer’s rendition of Atif Aslam’s ‘Jeena Jeena’ ...10:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition of Meray Paas Tum Ho ...09:44 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Meera dances publicly in New York to raise money for flood victims10:20 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022