Amar Khan’s new TikTok video goes viral
Share
Lollywood diva Amar Khan is making a splash with her hilarious TikTok video and needless to say, the fans are loving her latest avatar.
TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps amongst people and even our celebrities can’t help but explore the video-sharing app.
Now, the famous lip-syncing craze has caught the Baddua star who has amused the netizens with her TikTok video with her makeup star. The video kickstarts with sassy Punjabi dialogue and Amar's facial expressions are hialrious.
View this post on Instagram
The daughter of veteran actor Fareeha Jabeen has bagged numerous roles portraying diversity and complex characters. She debuted in acting with a 2017 short film, Chashm-e-Num.
On the work front, Amar Khan starred in the popular film, Dum Mastam, released on Eid-ul-Fitr, opposite Imran Ashraf. The project scored 5.6 on IMDb Ratings.
Amar Khan’s new bold photos set internet on ... 05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Amar Khan has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Key suspect in KU attack detained as Sindh info minster points finger ...07:44 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Butt’s new video with Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa wins ...07:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Military officials brief political leaders on security situation, ...06:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Tabish Hashmi believes Kapil Sharma's show copied Pakistani concept05:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022