Watch – Umair Jaswal drops new song 'Bewafa'
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Source: Umair Jaswal (Instagram)
Pakistani rockstar Umair Jaswal’s latest single 'Bewafa' is all about the pain of heartbreak infused with a spinoff of rock and energetic lyrics.

The Gagar star is one of the few names that cross our mind when one thinks about artists that have managed to establish massive fan followings in Pakistan and otherwise.

Taking to Instagram, Jawal shared the news with his massive fan following and needless to say, the music buffs are loving the latest music treat.

"New Song Alert ???? BEWAFA. Had a lot of fun creating this with the amazing @mehdiahsan For @crystal_recordslabel . OUT NOW ???? LINK IN BIO@crystal_recordslabel @adeel_bashir_baloch@sherazaliofficial", the captioned read.

