Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal receive UAE's Golden Visa

Pakistani celebrity couple Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal have received the coveted Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The duo is the latest Pakistani celebrity to receive the coveted Golden Visa after superstar Humayun Saeed.

Taking to Instagram, the Khaani star shared the news with her massive fan following with a snippet from a Khaleej Times article.

“Thank you, UAE! We are very thrilled and honoured to get this Golden Visa. We are very grateful to the UAE.”, wrote the Romeo Weds Heer star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

On the other hand, the Gagar singer Umair Jaswal also described the honour as “an amazing feeling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

Moreover, the golden visa has many perks including the facility that foreigners can live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

Other stars who have received the prestigious golden visa include Cristiano Ronaldo, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty etc.

On the work front, Sana Javed’s spectacular performance in the popular drama serial Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.