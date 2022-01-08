Aiman Khan advises Tiktok star Jannat Mirza to wear less makeup
Rapid-fire rounds on talk shows are fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations that give headline grab worthy statements and this time is no exception either.
The Ishq Tamasha star Aiman Khan appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital show recently. The talk-show consisted of multiple fun segments in which the questions were asked where the star makes intriguing revelations.
On being asked to give a piece of advice to her fellow celebrities, the 23-year-old social media queen did not hesitate and got candid.
Rauf asked Khan to advise TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, to which Aiman responded she should wear less make-up.
TikTok star Jannat Mirza is a popular social media personality who enjoys a massive fan following. The 21-year-old is drop-dead gorgeous with a charismatic persona.
