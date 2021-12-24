Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt spotted vacationing with family
Share
Pakistani star couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are currently on a holiday with family and needless to say, their Instagram handles are lit with their adorable shenanigans.
While the couple loves to vacation and are globe trotters, this time around, Muneeb and Aiman were spotted spending a great time with the latter's family.
Accompanied by Aiman's mother and siblings, the family dropped picturesque glimpses on their social media.
However, a particular video of the family's jamming session and enjoying winter nights to the fullest has been winning hearts. The Baddua star and the Ishq Tamasha star are spotted singing and having fun.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The family have been vacationing in Murree and the exotic locations and luxurious treatment is surely a treat for sore eyes and setting the ultimate vacation goals.
Back in 2018, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple now has a cute 2-year-old daughter Amal Muneeb.
Aiman and Minal Khan surprised with a midnight ... 04:24 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Birthday celebrations have officially begun for the Pakistani celebrity twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan as the ...
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Justice Ayesha Malik nominated for Supreme Court post again08:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani students triumph at Middle East tech competition in Riyadh07:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Adnan Siddiqui recalls his perfect fan moment with A R Rahman06:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
-
-
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021