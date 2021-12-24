Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt spotted vacationing with family

Pakistani star couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are currently on a holiday with family and needless to say, their Instagram handles are lit with their adorable shenanigans.

While the couple loves to vacation and are globe trotters, this time around, Muneeb and Aiman were spotted spending a great time with the latter's family.

Accompanied by Aiman's mother and siblings, the family dropped picturesque glimpses on their social media.

However, a particular video of the family's jamming session and enjoying winter nights to the fullest has been winning hearts. The Baddua star and the Ishq Tamasha star are spotted singing and having fun.

The family have been vacationing in Murree and the exotic locations and luxurious treatment is surely a treat for sore eyes and setting the ultimate vacation goals.

Back in 2018, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple now has a cute 2-year-old daughter Amal Muneeb.