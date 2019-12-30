Jami names the man who raped him 13 years ago
Web Desk
12:27 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Jami names the man who raped him 13 years ago
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani filmmaker Jamshed Mehmood, popularly known as Jami , A few days earlier in a tweet, Jami has revealed the name of the person who raped him 13 years ago. Now he says that journalists demand proof of rape allegation to print his story.

He also alleges that even after he named the person no one from the media dared to pick his story.

“I’m sick of these Hameed friends making it all look like some joke. Fuck u, Hasan. Yes, it is Hameed Haroon who raped me. Fuck u all for backstabbing me even after I told u and when I came out u all still didn’t believe me knowing who I m to u. What I ‘ve done for u. Sick”, he said replying to a tweet.

Jami reveals he was raped by a Pakistani media ... 12:28 PM | 21 Oct, 2019

KARACHI - Filmmaker Jami on Sunday said that he had been a very strong supporter of the movement against sexual ...

Since few months, Jami has been quite vocal about the #MeToo campaign with reference to Pakistan. He says earlier he was not ready to open up as it took him 13 years to be vocal about.

This time he took to social media revealing that he has been asked to provide proof of his rape allegation by a journalist in order to print his story in a particular publication.

Jami in his tweet wrote, “First it was if u Name him then we will Print. Now If u prove it then we will Print. I’m told younger ones r fighting for truth but the older journalist lot won’t let it print. They r part of the game. Yes, now u know u all r way worst than the agencies. Live with it Hasan”.

Here is the tweet:

Let's have a look at some of the reactions to Jami 's bold post:

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below. 

More From This Category
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the ...
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a ...
03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was ...
03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after ...
02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Kendall Jenner is now the highest-paid female ...
01:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Behroz Sabzwari refutes divorce rumours of Syra ...
12:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr