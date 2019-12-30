Dr Zafar pays tribute to parents/guardians for making anti-polio drive successful
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza has paid tribute to the positive role of parents and guardians for making the recently concluded anti-polio drive successful.
In a statement, Dr Zafar Mirza said that 43.9 million children were administered anti-polio drops during the anti-polio campaign and termed the successful results of the anti-polio campaign as proof that the program is once again in the right direction.
The Special Assistant said 260,000 frontline workers participated in the recent campaign.
He said for the first time in history, the anti-polio campaign launched a health care helpline.
Dr Zafar said the incumbent government was committed to eradicate poliovirus from the country and save future of coming generations.
