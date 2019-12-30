Dr Zafar pays tribute to parents/guardians for making anti-polio drive successful
Web Desk
12:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Dr Zafar pays tribute to parents/guardians for making anti-polio drive successful
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza has paid tribute to the positive role of parents and guardians for making the recently concluded anti-polio drive successful.

In a statement, Dr Zafar Mirza said that 43.9 million children were administered anti-polio drops during the anti-polio campaign and termed the successful results of the anti-polio campaign as proof that the program is once again in the right direction.

The Special Assistant said 260,000 frontline workers participated in the recent campaign.

He said for the first time in history, the anti-polio campaign launched a health care helpline.

Dr Zafar said the incumbent government was committed to eradicate poliovirus from the country and save future of coming generations.

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, ...
01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, ...
10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi
09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in ...
09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir ...
09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Modi's anti-Muslim agenda imminent threat to ...
07:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr