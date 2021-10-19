Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans

King of Punjabi pop and Bhangra Daler Mehndi has offered special devotion to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Muslims across the globe have celebrated Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to disseminate the teachings of the last Messenger of Allah.

The 54-year-old Indian singer turned to his Instagram handle and wished his massive fan following with a one-minute and 53-second video.

"Eid e-Milad Mubarak | Rabí al-Awwal | Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak ", he captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daler Mehndi (@thedalermehndiofficial)

Mehndi is best known for his songs Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Na Na Na Na Na Re.