Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans
Web Desk
06:33 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans
Share

King of Punjabi pop and Bhangra Daler Mehndi has offered special devotion to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Muslims across the globe have celebrated Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to disseminate the teachings of the last Messenger of Allah.

The 54-year-old Indian singer turned to his Instagram handle and wished his massive fan following with a one-minute and 53-second video.

"Eid e-Milad Mubarak | Rabí al-Awwal | Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak ", he captioned.

Mehndi is best known for his songs Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Na Na Na Na Na Re.

Indian singer Daler Mehndi requests PM Imran to ... 06:16 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him go abroad urgently for his medical ...

More From This Category
Kumail Nanjiani dressed up in a Pakistani ...
02:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Ayeza Khan’s new fashion look gets trolled by ...
05:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Alka Yagnik has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
05:10 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's special fans ...
04:40 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Zoya Nasir trolled for wearing revealing dress at ...
04:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Yashma Gill shares adorable photos from her ...
03:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans
06:33 PM | 19 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr