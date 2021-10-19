Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans
Share
King of Punjabi pop and Bhangra Daler Mehndi has offered special devotion to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
Muslims across the globe have celebrated Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to disseminate the teachings of the last Messenger of Allah.
The 54-year-old Indian singer turned to his Instagram handle and wished his massive fan following with a one-minute and 53-second video.
"Eid e-Milad Mubarak | Rabí al-Awwal | Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak ", he captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Mehndi is best known for his songs Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Na Na Na Na Na Re.
Indian singer Daler Mehndi requests PM Imran to ... 06:16 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him go abroad urgently for his medical ...
- CPPA seeks Rs2.65 per unit hike in power tariff06:48 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
-
- Rule of law must for true democracy, says PM Imran at ...06:13 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Intermediate result 2021 statistics06:09 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Indian PM Modi wishes Muslim on Eid Milad-un-Nabi05:42 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Kumail Nanjiani dressed up in a Pakistani designer at Eternals ...02:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Ayeza Khan’s new fashion look gets trolled by netizens05:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Alka Yagnik has the sweetest birthday wish for Imran Abbas05:10 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021