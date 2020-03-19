Had a crush on Iman Ali until I met her: Fahad Mustafa

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star cum host Fahad Mustafa is one of the versatile actors of our entertainment industry. He is known for his tremendous acting skills and back to back hit Urdu dramas. He gained massive popularity for hosting a most-watched game show, Jeeto Pakistan.

The Load Wedding starlet had recently appeared as a guest on ‘The Munshi Show.’ During a rapid-fire round, Fahad Mustafa was asked about his past life. Whether he dated someone before marriage, to which he laughed and said, “YES!”. We all wonder who she was?

He was then asked about his crush from the television industry. Mustafa thought for a second and said Vaneeza Ali. He still has a huge crush on her. Mustafa told the host that he had a crush on Iman Ali before he met her. After meeting Iman Ali, his mind changed. He was like Sorry!

On the work front, Fahad Mustafa is busy shooting his upcoming movie that is going to be released on Eid ul-Fitr.

