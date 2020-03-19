Had a crush on Iman Ali until I met her: Fahad Mustafa
Asma Malik
01:51 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Had a crush on Iman Ali until I met her: Fahad Mustafa
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star cum host Fahad Mustafa is one of the versatile actors of our entertainment industry. He is known for his tremendous acting skills and back to back hit Urdu dramas. He gained massive popularity for hosting a most-watched game show, Jeeto Pakistan.

The Load Wedding starlet had recently appeared as a guest on ‘The Munshi Show.’ During a rapid-fire round, Fahad Mustafa was asked about his past life. Whether he dated someone before marriage, to which he laughed and said, “YES!”. We all wonder who she was?

View this post on Instagram

#shaadi

A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial) on

He was then asked about his crush from the television industry. Mustafa thought for a second and said Vaneeza Ali. He still has a huge crush on her. Mustafa told the host that he had a crush on Iman Ali before he met her. After meeting Iman Ali, his mind changed. He was like Sorry!

On the work front, Fahad Mustafa is busy shooting his upcoming movie that is going to be released on Eid ul-Fitr.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates. 

More From This Category
Things that can help to boost your immune system ...
02:54 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Ali Zafar hits 4 million Instagram followers
02:19 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Shagufta Ejaz urges fans to avoid going out ...
02:08 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Friends reunion special at HBO Max reportedly ...
02:05 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
'Friends' reunion special delayed due to ...
01:56 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Had a crush on Iman Ali until I met her: Fahad ...
01:51 PM | 19 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Things that can help to boost your immune system during the coronavirus outbreak
02:54 PM | 19 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr