Friends reunion special at HBO Max reportedly delayed because of coronavirus outbreak

The upcoming Friends reunion special happens to be the latest TV show to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, HBO Max has announced that the planned reunion special will have to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

It was reportedly supposed to be filmed sometime in the coming few weeks, but now will likely resume in May at the earliest — the same month HBO Max is ready to make its grand launch.

Many shows like "Stranger Things," "Euphoria" and "Riverdale" have all delayed production as the world begins to self-quarantine and practice social distancing.

The special has been in the works for months and will include all six of the leading cast members in the unscripted reunion that will be shot on the show's original soundstage.

