Friends reunion special at HBO Max reportedly delayed because of coronavirus outbreak

02:05 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Friends reunion special at HBO Max reportedly delayed because of coronavirus outbreak
Share

The upcoming Friends reunion special happens to be the latest TV show to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, HBO Max has announced that the planned reunion special will have to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

It was reportedly supposed to be filmed sometime in the coming few weeks, but now will likely resume in May at the earliest — the same month HBO Max is ready to make its grand launch.

Many shows like "Stranger Things," "Euphoria" and "Riverdale" have all delayed production as the world begins to self-quarantine and practice social distancing.

The special has been in the works for months and will include all six of the leading cast members in the unscripted reunion that will be shot on the show's original soundstage.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Things that can help to boost your immune system ...
02:54 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Ali Zafar hits 4 million Instagram followers
02:19 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Shagufta Ejaz urges fans to avoid going out ...
02:08 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Friends reunion special at HBO Max reportedly ...
02:05 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
'Friends' reunion special delayed due to ...
01:56 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Had a crush on Iman Ali until I met her: Fahad ...
01:51 PM | 19 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Things that can help to boost your immune system during the coronavirus outbreak
02:54 PM | 19 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr