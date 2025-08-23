Punjab starts installing ‘panic buttons’ in women educational institutions

LAHORE – To enhance the safety and privacy of female students, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched a project to install panic buttons in women’s colleges and universities.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the first phase of the initiative has already been completed, with panic buttons installed in 39 women’s educational institutions in Lahore. The project will gradually expand to cover 450 women’s colleges across Punjab.

In case of an emergency, female students can press the panic button, instantly alerting the PSCA’s central control room. This alert will also notify the Virtual Women Police Station, allowing for a rapid response by law enforcement.

The spokesperson further noted that panic buttons are already in operation at 101 sites across the province, including 122 key locations in Lahore.