Germany, Austria among five countries to appoint new ambassadors to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, and Germany in diverse fields, particularly trade, economy, and culture.

The president expressed these views while talking to the High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka and the Ambassadors-designate of Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, and Germany to Pakistan, who called on him and presented their diplomatic credentials during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

The High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka, Rear-Admiral H.L.A. Don Fred Senevirante, the Ambassador-designate of Indonesia / Chairman of ASEAN Countries, Chandra Warsenanto, the Ambassador-designate of Kyrgyzstan, Kylychbek Sultan, the Ambassador-designate of Austria, Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera, and the Ambassador-designate of Germany, Ina Ruth Luise Lepel, presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari.

On their arrival, the envoys were presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces.

The President congratulated the High Commissioner and Ambassadors on their new assignments and expressed the hope that their tenure in Pakistan would help further deepen bilateral ties and broaden cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.