Instagram permanently disables account of Pakistan’s young content creator Talha

LAHORE – Talha Ahmed, a young content creator known for his unique and family-friendly videos on social media, has had his Instagram account permanently disabled.

According to his brother, Instagram cited age-related policy violations, claiming Talha is under 13 years old.

However, Taha clarified that Talha is currently 16. After the suspension, they appealed the decision and submitted school documents with Talha’s name, photo, and date of birth, as he does not yet have a national ID card. Despite this, Instagram has not reinstated the account.

Taha mentioned that they are unsure if the account was reported or why it was permanently disabled.

He confirmed that Talha intends to return to social media through a new account if the original is not restored.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Talha Ahmad, one of the most popular digital content creators.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting took place at the PM Office in Islamabad, where the Prime Minister praised Talha’s creative energy and outstanding success across platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Recognising his contribution to promoting positive, engaging, and impactful content, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented Talha with an honorary shield and an electronic tablet as a token of appreciation.

“Pakistan’s youth – even the children – are proving themselves in this digital age,” said the Prime Minister. “Talha Ahmad is a shining example of the immense potential our young generation holds. His success reflects the unlimited talent of the Pakistani nation.”